Mask proclamation a good step

We would like to thank Brad Stephan for bringing the importance of mask wearing to the Kearney City Council. Thank you also to the council for the proclamation endorsing mask wearing to help stop the spread of the virus; however, there is more that can be done.
Putting signage up around town to encourage people to wear masks when going into businesses is one. We need to protect the workers in those businesses where they wear a mask, but customers don’t. There are electronic signs by Kearney High School saying “Be Kind Wear a Mask.” The city could put them on both Second Avenue and Highway 30.
Annette Wozniak and Pam Hanson, Kearney
