Many contribute

After moving to Minden from Reno, Nevada, last summer, our girls started at the Minden Public Schools as 10th- and sixth-graders. We had no idea what to expect, yet we were met with open arms. Both of our girls had an amazing year at MPS and that is in large part because of amazing teachers, counselors, coaches, administrators and a school board that worked hard to make sure our kiddos had a full year of in-school classes and in-person activities.

It’s easy to let “news” overshadow the everyday work and time that is put in by so many people who love the town and love the school district. Maybe it’s hard for me to miss because I’ve seen firsthand with our kids coming from a big city school, what it looks like to have zero parent/teacher and town involvement.

Maybe when you see a member of our school board cook breakfast for every student at every speech meet or a leader at your sixth-grader’s school welcome your child into a mentor program in which many of our school board members mentor kiddos, or a teacher stay after school to help your child, or a counselor go above and beyond for your child — maybe then you would see the good.