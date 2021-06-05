Make your views known on proposed public school health standards

Are you aware of the new health standards that the Nebraska Board of Education is proposing for all public and private schools in Nebraska? If you aren’t, you should be. Some of the things in the proposal include:

— Kindergartners would be taught about cohabitation and same gender families.

— First-graders would be taught to define “gender identity” and “gender-role stereotypes.”

— Fourth-graders would be taught that sex is “assigned” at birth and that gender is fluid.

— Fifth-graders would be taught that “gender expression and gender identity exist along a spectrum.

— Sixth-graders would be taught about identifying with multiple sexual identities, including “bisexual, lesbian, gay, queer, two-spirit, asexual, and pansexual.”

Eighth-graders would be taught abortion is “reproductive care” and how to develop a plan to eliminate an unintended pregnancy.

And the list goes on...