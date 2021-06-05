 Skip to main content
Make your views known on proposed public school health standards
Make your views known on proposed public school health standards

Are you aware of the new health standards that the Nebraska Board of Education is proposing for all public and private schools in Nebraska? If you aren’t, you should be. Some of the things in the proposal include:

— Kindergartners would be taught about cohabitation and same gender families.

— First-graders would be taught to define “gender identity” and “gender-role stereotypes.”

— Fourth-graders would be taught that sex is “assigned” at birth and that gender is fluid.

— Fifth-graders would be taught that “gender expression and gender identity exist along a spectrum.

— Sixth-graders would be taught about identifying with multiple sexual identities, including “bisexual, lesbian, gay, queer, two-spirit, asexual, and pansexual.”

Eighth-graders would be taught abortion is “reproductive care” and how to develop a plan to eliminate an unintended pregnancy.

And the list goes on...

If you feel that such things shouldn’t be taught in our schools, make your views known to your local school board. Since we are a conscientious community such things should not be taught at school, but parents should be able to teach their children about sexual issues and not have them crammed down our throats by those with a liberal, left-leaning agenda.

You should attend your local school board meetings and speak up with your point of view. Also share it with the state board. They are obligated to listen to the views of their constituents. Local school boards will decide whether to adopt these new standards.

