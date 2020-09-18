Loup City School Board hikes taxes

The Loup City Board of Education unanimously approved a huge tax increase despite the struggling rural economy.
In an unprecedented show of disrespect to the patrons of the district who were on hand to plead for common sense and sound fiscal management, the Loup City school board members echoed in succession a resounding unanimous vote in favor of a huge tax increase. While board members suggested the recent 4% decline in property tax values was to blame, under the leadership of third-year superintendent Angela Simpson, the board chose to increase the budget a whopping 22%. This request takes the district from one of the lowest levies in central Nebraska at 0.6258 cents per $100 of assessed valuation to a markedly higher 0.7957.
Board members claimed the jump was necessary despite the community’s struggling rural economy and all the challenges imposed by COVID-19 shutdowns because they needed to get to their goal of having $1.3 million in their cash reserves.
The reserves have been spent down greatly for cosmetic improvement projects in the school, including replacing carpet that was less than five years old and replacing functional tables and chairs with newer and more stylish models that match the red and black color scheme of the district. While the district has a stagnant student population (350 for K-12), they already spend more per student ($18,649) than comparable schools in this area ($15,250 average) but would not consider a levy increase of half the size to help reduce concerns of farmers and ranchers already facing crippling low prices and some of the highest property taxes in the state because of valuation increases in the past 10 years.
Many Sherman County landowners have seen a 170% jump in their property taxes since 2010 with minor relief only coming in the past two years. The result is an average increase of 89% for taxes levied on landowners.
In an ironic twist that drew snickers of sarcasm from the taxpayers at the meeting, the board discussed the plans to roll out a personal finance class that will be required for graduation beginning with the class of 2024.
Five of the sitting board members are up for reelection in November. The race likely will become more intense with the passing of the budget request. Twelve people ran for the five spots in the primary election. One current member was bumped from the top 10 contenders in the November election in the primary and will no longer be on the board in the new term.
Kelli Loos, Litchfield
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!