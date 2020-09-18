Loup City School Board hikes taxes

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Loup City Board of Education unanimously approved a huge tax increase despite the struggling rural economy.

In an unprecedented show of disrespect to the patrons of the district who were on hand to plead for common sense and sound fiscal management, the Loup City school board members echoed in succession a resounding unanimous vote in favor of a huge tax increase. While board members suggested the recent 4% decline in property tax values was to blame, under the leadership of third-year superintendent Angela Simpson, the board chose to increase the budget a whopping 22%. This request takes the district from one of the lowest levies in central Nebraska at 0.6258 cents per $100 of assessed valuation to a markedly higher 0.7957.

Board members claimed the jump was necessary despite the community’s struggling rural economy and all the challenges imposed by COVID-19 shutdowns because they needed to get to their goal of having $1.3 million in their cash reserves.