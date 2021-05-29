 Skip to main content
Likes Minden schools
Likes Minden schools

I am so blessed to be a mama of graduates from the Minden Public School system. My boys received a quality education that prepared them to pursue and complete college degrees. In addition to the amazing educational instruction they received, they learned countless life lessons from staff who modeled appropriate, moral behavior.

I am not only a proud mother of MPS graduates, I also have been a part of the school system for more than two decades. And I have been blessed to work with the best.

Their passion to grow young minds and provide a safe and nurturing educational environment is second to none. What a privilege it is to live in this amazing community and to be part of the Minden Public Schools family!

Kim Olson, Minden

