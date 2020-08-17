Life is risky. We can minimize some risks by buying insurance or avoiding bungee jumping. Other risks can only be thoughtfully addressed and considered, as we may not understand the outcome for years or centuries.
When founders of our country signed the Declaration of Independence, they wrote that “We Mutually Pledge To Each Other Our Lives, Our Fortunes, And Our Sacred Honor.” They did it for freedom. They could not be assured of a positive outcome.
Yes, we can stay home if we are ill. We can seek to stay away from others, for a time, if needed. But, the freedom to hug, love, care for others, attend school or church, unencumbered, should never be sacrificed.
Some things we cannot control. A virus is one, especially one that may have more than 50 strains.
Let’s live our lives well. Life will never truly be life without risk. The outcome may surprise us.
Marsha Carlson, Kearney