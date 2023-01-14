Letters to the Editor: Readers discuss prescription drugs, art, license plate readers

Prescription drugs

Here in Nebraska and across the country, a law passed last year will reduce the cost of prescription drugs and provide new benefits for millions of seniors.

After years of pressing Congress to make prescriptions more affordable, we won the fight for Medicare to negotiate lower drug prices and help seniors save money on their medications. And there’s more.

Starting now in January, the law limits the cost of insulin to $35 a month for people on Medicare. Also, Medicare enrollees won’t have any out-of-pocket costs for vaccines that the Centers for Disease Control’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices recommends for adults. This includes the shingles vaccine, which has had a high cost share but is now free for all Medicare enrollees.

The law will penalize drug companies if they raise prescription drug prices higher than the inflation rate. And starting in 2025 there will be a $2,000 annual cap on what seniors in Medicare plans will have to pay out of pocket for their medications.

The law is expected to save taxpayers and Medicare hundreds of billions of dollars over the next 10 years. Americans have had to pay three times more for their medications than people in other countries pay for the same drugs. With the impact of inflation on all of us, seniors who worked hard their entire lives shouldn’t have to choose between filling a prescription or buying gas and groceries.

Suzan DeCamp, Omaha

Art in library

Kudos to the students whose artwork is on display at the Kearney Public Library and Information Center.

Your colorful and creative work is brightening the day of many library patrons.

Thanks for sharing your talent with us!

Kaye Albrecht, Kearney

Protect privacy

I am concerned about the traffic ID cameras. The safety issue and license reading can be changed with the stroke of a computer key. The personal right to freedom is being plugged in to a database, and as we know all the information is not totally secure. Have you ever lost your phone? Well from the CLOUD you can find it. Did you ever go to the doctor office and check in, they take all your personal information, social security, a picture of your face, your Medicare card, drivers license and other insurance card? This is so the medical computer can send your records to any other medical provider. Has any form of government been hacked? Or any hospital or insurance company been held up for ransom? I believe they have. What is keeping us safe from our police ID cameras being hacked or used in the future for compromising our freedom. Face it, your face may be on camera. God bless.

Jim Dubas, Kearney

Keep plate readers

After reading columnist Rick Brown’s letter asking for the license plate cameras to be taken down, I believe he’s wrong. The pictures from those cameras have spotted fugitives and stolen cars, with no invasion of privacy. It’s a modern way of extending law enforcement with minimal cost.

Ron Scott, Kearney