Protect our girls

I don’t understand how it happened, but I feel as if I’ve slipped into an alternate Twilight Zone universe. A culture will be remembered for many things, but I have to believe near the top of that list is how we treated our children – our girls to be more specific.

As a “girl dad” maybe I’m more tuned into girl protection, but wow, how did we arrive at wanting our girls to be safe playing sports, becoming hate speech?

I’d like to share an example of why boys competing with girls is dangerous.

I was in the Army in the '90s when women in combat became a thing and had a couple of young women in my unit. One morning for PT we were playing flag football. I was running for a pass, looking over my shoulder, when one of these girls got in my way and I ran her over. It broke her back!

Males and females really are different and any preschooler can explain it.

I feel terrible about harming that young woman, but it was the Army forcing me to treat her as an equal that put her in harm's way.

With regard to the recall effort of Dave Brandt, the Kearney School Board member who thought leaving for more than two hours for a normal life event was a good idea, missing much of public testimony, then voting against the will of the overwhelming majority.

School board members don’t really get to go to normal life events during school board meetings, which is kind of the point. When we elect someone to the school board, we are placing trust in that person to act in our children and community’s best interest.

When someone has run for office, they have all but signed a public contract to be at all those boring meetings so we don’t have to, giving us time for normal life events.

And when we show up to a special meeting because we feel those elected officials need to be reminded that protecting our school-aged girls is of the highest importance. It seems pretty danged disrespectful to the process, and to the multitude of us who took the time out from our lives, for one of those elected officials to get up, and miss over two hours of public comment so they can go to a normal life event.

This was hugely disrespectful. Then the same elected official came back, not to hear any testimony mind you, but to vote against the will of the vast majority of that same public commenters that he couldn’t be bothered to hear?! Kind of like a juror missing the closing arguments of a trial then voting to convict. That is why a recall effort has begun and why Dave Brandt will be removed.

Why did a KPS School board meeting require such public comment and oversight?

Policy 6420-A, in layman's terms, is a policy to allow transgender children to compete in sports as long as it’s in the gender of their birth certificate. The vote against as done in this case by Brandt would potentially open KPS and its students to the craziness in other parts of our country. We showed up because we specifically don’t want to go by the way of New York and California. We showed up to protect our girls, and we were ignored by Brandt; 1% how he voted, 99% disrespecting the people and the process.

Michael Meyer, Kearney

Science matters

Exercise physiology studies the anatomical and physiological factors that influence health and human performance. One of the easiest to identify and most important factors that influences sports performance is sex.

Compared to females, males have inherent advantages such as a taller body height, more muscle mass, greater strength, larger hearts and lungs, higher maximal oxygen consumption, and stronger bones. These male advantages are not due to better training, nutrition, coaching, or motivation, but are because the chromosomes and genes that come with male sex and give males 10%-60% advantages in sports performance over similarly aged, gifted, and trained females.

There currently is no known biological underpinning for being transgender. Therefore, if a male identifies as a girl or woman, he is still biologically male and consequently has inherent male athletic advantages. Based on information in 30 peer reviewed primary research papers from many different research groups around the world, three review papers by different groups of scholars, and the reviews conducted by World Rugby, FINA, World Athletics, and the Sports Councils of the United Kingdom, the current evidence indicates that being transgender (with or without the use of puberty blockers, testosterone suppression, and/or cross sex hormones) does not erase the inherent male athletic advantages.

The female sports category was developed to give girls and women an opportunity to have safe and fair competition. To ignore what we know to be true about males’ athletic advantages over females, based on mere hope or speculation that puberty blockers, testosterone suppression, and/or cross-sex hormones might neutralize that advantage, when the currently available evidence says it does not, is not science and is not “evidence-based” policy making.

Therefore, I applaud the Kearney Public Schools Board of Education for having the courage to affirm biological reality and its importance in sports.

Greg Brown, Kearney

More on word salad

Thank you to my interlocutor, Robert Vrbsky, for his interest (No big words, please; April 3) in my letter (Respect both sides; March 29). Vrbsky suspected the presence of highfalutin words in my letter camouflaged an underlying “word salad.”

To rephrase my letter, in Cliff Notes form, as requested by Mr. Vrbsky: An editorialist disagreed with the Kearney School Board’s decision to bar men undergoing sex change from athletic competition with women. It took moxie to question a popular decision. It’s wise to caution all concerned to reexamine their deeply held beliefs in light of new information.

But it’s wrong to call parents ignorant and nasty without addressing their questions. Aren’t men undergoing sex change stronger and faster than women? Wouldn’t mixed locker rooms be yucky? The school board was absolutely right! Propose a better plan if you have one. People will be willing to listen.

Brevity is not the soul of wit when it’s brusque and oversimple. See above.

The Joint Commission on Accreditation of Hospitals recommends patient education material be tailored to the fifth grade level, for the good reason cited by Vrbsky: communication and understanding. The brightest accountant may harbor paralyzing suspicions his surgeon’s recommendation for a hernia repair is overzealous. Conversely, the most brilliant physician may worry his accountant is missing tax shelters.

It’s essential to tailor medical information or tax advice to a particular patient or client. But it’s impossible to customize letters to the editor to every particular reader.

For instance: the phrase “word salad” came to Vrbsky’s mind while reading my letter.

Is Vrbsky using Webster’s Third International Dictionary’s definition of word salad: “a jumble of extremely incoherent speech as sometimes observed in schizophrenia”? That seems wrong. My family hired top specialists, the medicine is working, and the strange voices in my head are gone.

Does Vrbsky employ Tucker Carlson’s working definition: “A word salad is any statement by President Biden or Vice-President Harris that goes a bit inscrutable?” We now know, from the Dominion depositions, Carlson describes President Trump’s “stop the steal” statements as, essentially, word salads. (His thoughts were revealed in depositions; however, Carlson hasn’t publically revealed his feelings about Trump.) So the Carlson definition for word salad seems hyperpartisan, and therefore wrong.

Or does Vrbsky define word salad as “anything that goes over my head?” That seems wrong too. Organic chemistry goes over my head. Nevertheless, oil still gets refined, beer is brewed and pharmaceuticals are manufactured. These things make sense to wiser heads who’ve worked them out, and the world moves on very well, without our assent or comprehension.

If our republic is to survive and flourish, we all have the moral obligation to be intelligent and civil. We should try to make our ideas clear. (Such as: Define word salad.) We need to do this, even when it takes more time and trust than we can easily grant. How better to inform a fellow citizen’s point of view?

George Bascom, Kearney

Teen Net angels

This letter expresses our most profound appreciation to Peggy Frost for her service to the Kearney community. For 30 years Peggy has worked with young parents and parents to be through the Teen Net program.

Her efforts have made an impact on innumerable lives. While we are saddened she is leaving, no person has deserved retirement more.

If Peggy has impacted your life, please send cards and letters to 3907 Sixth Ave., Kearney NE 68845. We value and appreciate Peggy's impact on generations of people in Kearney. Thank you, Peggy!

Kathy Petri and Carter Siebke, Kearney

I back Dave Brandt

Kearney Public Schools stakeholders, I am supporting KPS Board member Dave Brandt.

I met him years ago at a KPS strategic planning meeting. Dave’s passion for public schools impacted me.

When he decided to put his name on the ballot, I was excited to blacken the oval by his name.

Do I agree with every decision he has made? Heck no. But what I do know is that every vote has been made with the best interests of ALL KPS students in mind. Not just mine, yours, or his: ALL students. I cannot imagine how incredibly difficult it must be as an elected official, knowing that no matter what you do someone is going to be angry.

There is a group of citizens seeking to recall Dave because he left the March board meeting to attend his high school son’s orchestra concert. When he returned to the meeting he voted "no" on moving the proposed Policy A transgender sports participation rules forward.

I have heard his reasoning and happen to agree 100%. Reality is, even with his "no" vote, the motion carried on a 4-2 vote.

If you support recalling an unpaid elected official for attending his child's event, I hope you never have to choose between your child or an unpaid position.

I visited the Kearney Recall Facebook group and asked why the recall. The response I received has been quoted in a previous story in the Kearney Hub. “When public Servants go woke they get recalled. We are not Omaha. We are not Lincoln. We are not LA or NYC. We are Kearney, Nebraska. Public servants take notice.”

When I challenged this statement, I was accused of being a bully and have since been blocked from the group, as several of my friends have been for simply asking a questions and challenging the actions of the committee.

Since that time, I have seen numerous posts stating that Dave's “wokeness” is the real issue and the reason for the recall.

Dave Brandt did not vote as they wished. Dave Brandt is "too liberal." The most public example of the “real” reason is the statement made by Joe Maul, chair of the Buffalo County GOP at the April 10 KPS board of education meeting. The statement can be accessed through the KPS website under the Board of Education.

I believe we each have a right to our own opinion; however, I ask each of you to ask why you would sign this petition and if the recall with a potential $30,000 price tag is in the best interest of KPS and most importantly ALL KPS students.

Cindy Houlden, Kearney