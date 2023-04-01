Being a dad

We’re going to try to punish a dad for supporting his son, aren't we? The news article in the March 21 Kearney Hub disappointed me.

Dave Brandt, a Kearney Board of Education member, is now facing a petition for his recall. The complaint from Buffalo County Republican Party Vice Chairman James Clark was that Brandt left during the public comment period of the March 6 KPSD Board meeting, when a policy on transgender athletes was voted on for the first time.

Over 40 people, including State Board of Education member Kirk Penner spoke in front of the board. A majority of the speakers were against the idea of having those who were born as boys competing in girls sports.

So instead of repeatedly hearing the same “boys and girls are not the same” line, Brandt went to the rescheduled KHS orchestra show to support his son, Mitchell.

"My dad did what a good dad does and came to my orchestra concert to support me," Mitchell Brandt said.

Later, Brandt returned to the meeting and was one of the two “no” votes against the policy for transgender students. The other “no” vote was from Kathy Gifford.

If his departure from the meeting was based on being flippant and deliberately choosing not to hear the opinions of the people, I would be on the other side of this argument.

But his reason was to be with his kids, primarily to support his son. The concert was rescheduled, and unfortunately landed on the same night as a hotly contested school board vote.

The room was packed with people in favor of the most restrictive opinion. On top of that, members of the board of education have email addresses, and they're public on the website of Kearney Public Schools.

Dave Brandt is a pharmacist in town. How many people have told him their positions on school issues while picking up prescriptions?

He’s probably heard a lot of comments.

I’m not a dad, but as a sports broadcaster in high school for the Ellinwood High School livestream (Go Eagles!) my parents sometimes would stay home to support me. It’s a bit bizarre, yes.

Now my parents wouldn’t stay home for every game, since my sister was part of the pep band, so they did go to some high school games.

They also stayed home for some of the away games, since Ellinwood broadcasted all the away games (and still does.)

And for Brandt, there was an opportunity to support his son in something that he can go to. And with Mitchell being a junior, these types of moments are fleeting. Of course Dave Brandt jumped at it!

Maybe Mitchell will go to UNK, and I hope he does because he’d be a great addition to the UNK Sports Communication Department.

But he could also go to UNL (which would also be a terrific fit for him!) or UNO (exact same thing).

And then there’s no guarantee that you'll be able to make it to the next concert, the next recital, the next anything.

Board of Education members do serve the public. They make sure the public education system is stellar.

But Dave Brandt has a much bigger title, and that’s being a dad.

Alexander "Hammer" Hammeke, Kearney

THE AUTHOR Alex Hammeke is a journalism student at the University of Nebraska at Kearney.

Respect both sides

Nathan Leach made a case against the Kearney Public School Board’s decision to address whether transgender athletes may compete with members of the opposite sex in the Hub (Mountain out of molehill, March 13).

Leach displayed commendable fortitude. It’s not easy to put oneself forward to advocate in public (let alone for a proposition that’s likely to be as welcome as a skunk at a punch bowl). Leach made an important point: all Kearney citizens should look in the mirror. We should examine our priors in light of new evidence.

That point can’t be made too strongly in this age of tribal echo chambers where confirmation bias is the currency of the realm. Thank you to Mr. Leach.

But Leach’s meandering, self-referential, reflections regarding the Kearney community, more than faintly reek of the royal we: using “we” in the guise of contrition, while smuggling in detraction of the 46 non trans citizens who commented at the meeting. Furthermore, Leach jumped directly to meditations on the sociology of such bad behavior. He never condescended to address any specific questions raised by the 46 at the meeting.

To wit: While the outsize prevalence of mental disorders in the transgender community outlined by Leach is lamentable, will transgender competition with the opposite sex mitigate the problem?

Is it fair for transgender women to compete with women? Is drawing the line at biology arbitrary, invidious discrimination or common sense? If biology doesn’t matter why do we penalize blood doping, steroids and testosterone use? Why do we have featherweights and heavyweights?

Will we build new locker rooms, or mingle transgender women with women? Wouldn’t the latter be excessive egalitarian familiarity tantamount to a raid on women’s privacy?

Prudence dictates we don’t make “mountains of molehills.” But who among us has the authority to summarily dismiss citizen’s concerns by that rhetorical sleight of hand?

Shouldn’t we address the concerns of all fellow children of God?

If we address the concerns of the 0.0008% of athletes who identify as transgender in Nebraska, and the 0.5% of American adults who identify as trans (as indeed we should) why not address the concerns of the 46?

Short of convening a court of inquiry isn’t Leach’s contention the 46 “nearly unanimously rejected the notion that the lives and experiences of trans students might matter” unfalsifiable? Isn’t the burden of proof on Leach to embrace empathy, clarity and precision; reconsider the matter; and propose specific alternatives to the KPS Board?

Sixty-four percent of Americans strongly favor protecting trans people from discrimination while 10% strongly oppose such protection. However 58% strongly favor requiring trans athletes to compete on teams matching the sex they were assigned at birth. Seventeen percent oppose it. (Pew Research Center, June 2022).

If there are reasonable accommodations other than those the KPS Board is weighing let’s hear them. Everyday citizens in Kearney may be more receptive than some may think.

George Bascom, Kearney

Laws infused with hate

Why is it so hard for our elected representatives to not write hate and prejudice into our state’s code of law? Why is it, that as soon as a new group becomes evident within our society (or suddenly loses significant legal protection), some people feel the need to immediately legislate them out of existence?

What is it that motivates them to say, “I will make these people illegal,” instead of, “I do not agree with these people, but their existence doesn’t harm anybody,” despite history clearly showing that the most accepting societies advance farther and faster than the intolerant ones?

How do so many of these legislators profess to belong to a religion based on love, but when given the opportunity, use thier powers to instantiate hate?

Making any class of people illegal does not work, and does not end well. Source: World War II.

Benjamin Goldberg, Kearney

Alzheimer’s concerns

More than 6 million Americans are living with Alzheimer’s, including 35,000 in Nebraska. As the director of public policy for the Alzheimer’s Association Nebraska Chapter, it is my honor to represent them.

I just attended the Alzheimer’s Impact Movement (AIM) Advocacy Forum with Alzheimer’s advocates from Nebraska and all across the country. On Monday, we rallied outside the White House and we met with Rep. Adrian Smith on Capitol Hill on Tuesday to call for a reversal of the Administration’s decision to deny people living with Alzheimer’s access to FDA-approved drugs.

During my meeting, I urged Smith to show the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) his support for full access to Food and Drug Administration (FDA)-approved Alzheimer’s treatment. Every day without access to FDA-approved drugs, more than 2,000 people transition to a more advanced stage of Alzheimer’s where they are no longer eligible for treatment.

In addition, I urged Smith to support a $321 million increase for research funding at the National Institutes of Health (NIH) on Alzheimer’s disease for FY 2024.

I appreciate Smith for taking the time to listen to those of us impacted by Alzheimer’s disease. Please join me and the Alzheimer’s Association in encouraging him to advance policies and make progress in the fight against Alzheimer’s and all other dementia. To learn more about this disease and how you can join the fight to end Alzheimer’s, visit alzimpact.org.

Nick Faustman, Lincoln