Tyranny of majority

It wasn't long ago in recent history that there was a push to force Creationism to be taught in public school. Creationism is not reliable and valid science and, therefore, not a best practice model for public school.

At Monday night's Kearney Board of Education meeting, much was said about science proving that there is only male and female genders. At least one speaker said he was a doctor.

Looking around, I saw some medical professionals I now know are part of a group called Protect Nebraska Children. The name of this group is a misnomer.

I would rather know my doctor is guided by reliable and valid science, instead of the ideology of religious nationalism that misrepresents science and demonizes the proverbial "other." Now I am wondering who to trust for my health care.

Another theme of the evening was the tyranny of the majority. Because the majority of the speakers were for excluding a minority of KPS students from participating in sports, they expected the school board to discriminate against said students because they thought it only fair.

All this in the name of God, and fear of what they don't understand – or refuse to understand. It's sad to see so many in the 21st century still manipulated by a dark ages version of Christianity.

This is not best practices for public school. If they want such exclusion, send their kids to private school.

Deb Iwan, Kearney