The COVID-19 pandemic is showing us much about political leaders throughout the world. This is made clear by comparing the details of infections and deaths across the world as of Aug. 11.
The U.S. has the highest infection rate in the developed world (1,601 per 100,000 population) and nearly the highest death rate (51 per 100,000 population) from this virus. We are followed closely by Brazil with an infection rate of 1,454 per 100,000 population and a death rate of 48 per 100,000 population. President Trump and President Bolsonaro of Brazil have much in common in downplaying the COVID-19 pandemic and ignoring science in dealing with this deadly virus.
In other countries effective political leadership has avoided many infections and deaths. For example, the European Union (consisting of 27 countries in Europe) has an infection rate of 354 per 100,000 population. That infection rate is one-fourth of the rate in the U.S.
The European Union’s death rate is 31 per 100,000 of population. If the U.S. death rate were the same as in the European Union that would mean 64,000 American souls would not have been lost to this pandemic (that is more than we lost in Vietnam in 10 years.)
The European Union addressed the pandemic early and was disciplined in shutting down until the pandemic curves were under control.
We also can see this in Canada with an infection rate of 321 per 100,000 and death rate of 24 per 100,000. Even more dramatic is the experience in South Korea where the infection rate is 29 per 100,000 and death rate is 1 per 100,000.
Again, effective leadership has saved many lives and avoided much suffering from COVID-19 in other countries compared to the U.S. and Brazil.