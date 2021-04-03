KVFD: Thankful for your love

We teach the children of our community all of these items in school. We share this same message throughout the year at community events. (Some people think we are just there to show off the fire truck.) For some reason, though, not everyone takes our message to heart.

So far in 2021, firefighters have rescued 829 civilians from residential fire incidents in the United States. Of these, 199 people have died from their injuries.

It’s easy to think “things like this happen in other places, but not here.” Unfortunately, two separate fires right here in Kearney are part of the statistics where four of our very own community members have died. These people aren’t just statistics. They were brothers, sisters, moms and friends. They were loved ones taken from us too soon. While we grieve alongside our community, we all need to be proactive to protect our own families.

If there is one single thing each of us could do to keep our family safe, it would be to have properly installed and working smoke detectors. You should have a smoke detector in every sleeping room, outside every sleeping room and one on each level of your home. The smoke detectors should be tested monthly and the batteries should be replaced twice a year. The switch to Daylight Saving Time is a good reminder.