Kudos to Kearney library and staff

Recently my high school classmate from Grand Island and I spent many hours in the Galen and Marilyn Hadley Technology Learning Center in the lower level of the Kearney Public Library. Our project was to create a 48-page memory book for our 50+1 year high school reunion in Red Cloud.

Now I must preface this by saying that prior to retirement, we both worked with computer software programs so we felt knowledgeable at first, but we quickly found there have been many improvements and shortcuts that we were unaware of.

Beth Rosenthal, the technical librarian, and Raine Schinkel, the clerk in that area, provided much assistance as we scanned photos for our book, put together our booklet, color cover page, and made photo name tags and labels. Their knowledge of shortcuts and suggestions guided us smoothly and quickly through the process. They did not mind our many requests for assistance and always were cheerful. We would have been there weeks instead of days without their guidance! We are so very grateful for their assistance.

While we were there, I noted a number of others in the center who were requesting their assistance, so they were kept busy by all of us. Those people also sang their praises as they were assisted.