Kind to stranger

Why would anybody want to live in Kearney, Nebraska?

A couple of Saturdays ago my wife and I attended a wedding reception at Fort Kearny State Recreation Area. We drove our 1939 Chevy master hot rod up from Falls City.

Our trip was uneventful until the passenger rear air bag would no longer hold air. For those of you unknowing, that’s not good. When we got to Kearney the hunt was on for somebody with the skills to help us out, a daunting task on a late Friday afternoon.

We went to three places, finally being told we should try Dynamic Rides at 1024 Central Ave. We pulled in at 3:50 pm and asked if they could help us out. He said, “sure,” and to come in at 8 a.m. on Saturday and he would see what he could do for us.

He was opening his garage doors promptly at 8 a.m. when I pulled in.

“Well, let’s see what the problem is,” he said. He asked me to put some air in the bag and it promptly blew up. He looked around underneath the car and found that both shocks were disconnected on the bottom. I thought it was a bumpy ride from home!

This is the good part. Instead of telling me what he couldn’t do, he said, “Let’s see how we can fix this.”