Keep Kearney’s Classic Car Collection

About 10 years ago an extremely generous collector of early and rare automobiles gifted the community of Kearney a total of 137 vehicles that I dare to say you will never see together anywhere else in the world. Why Kearney? Who’s to say, but we should feel blessed that Bernie and Janice Taulborg graciously gave us the basis for The Classic Car Collection.
With the addition of several other locally donated and loaner cars, organizer J.L. Schmidt, many local car buffs and countless volunteers working tirelessly and tastefully to create a true diamond on the plains.
Scenes depicting a 1950s-era gas station garage, drive-in theater complete with the ticket booth from the Kearney Drive Inn helped make this what Trip Advisor considers the No. 1 destination five years running.
Unfortunately, housing a collection of more than 200 vehicles (50,000 square feet) isn’t cheap, especially for a nonprofit. Even with all the wonderful volunteers, keeping the lights on has been a struggle. About a year ago the board of directors made the heart-breaking decision to close the doors, break up the collection and auction off this world-class exhibit of transportation history.
However, recently I was told there is a reasonably good chance that they may have found a way to avoid such a sad ending to such a great story. Once again, I can see a promising future for this collection. Thanks to the tireless volunteers, civic-minded leadership and you, the local community we could keep this valuable asset right here where it belongs.
Given the fact that Cruise Nite has grown into Kearney’s signature event and located on the Lincoln Highway, I can’t think of a better fit for such a display. The alternative is quite frankly unthinkable.
If you haven’t been through the Classic Car Collection recently, I certainly urge you to go. The cost of admission would be a bargain at twice the price. There are facilities for group events and mobility equipment for us older folks. However, it’s the well-informed, friendly and dedicated volunteers and, of course, the cars, that will make your time wandering the displays something you and your family will remember for a lifetime.
Kevin Ericson, Axtell