Keep Kearney’s Classic Car Collection

About 10 years ago an extremely generous collector of early and rare automobiles gifted the community of Kearney a total of 137 vehicles that I dare to say you will never see together anywhere else in the world. Why Kearney? Who’s to say, but we should feel blessed that Bernie and Janice Taulborg graciously gave us the basis for The Classic Car Collection.

With the addition of several other locally donated and loaner cars, organizer J.L. Schmidt, many local car buffs and countless volunteers working tirelessly and tastefully to create a true diamond on the plains.

Scenes depicting a 1950s-era gas station garage, drive-in theater complete with the ticket booth from the Kearney Drive Inn helped make this what Trip Advisor considers the No. 1 destination five years running.

Unfortunately, housing a collection of more than 200 vehicles (50,000 square feet) isn’t cheap, especially for a nonprofit. Even with all the wonderful volunteers, keeping the lights on has been a struggle. About a year ago the board of directors made the heart-breaking decision to close the doors, break up the collection and auction off this world-class exhibit of transportation history.