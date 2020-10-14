 Skip to main content
Kearney’s corrosive de-icer

To Kearney’s mayor, City Council and street department, we moved here about four years ago from the Norfolk area. One of the first differences I noticed (after understanding that there are no restrictions on vehicle mufflers, including motorcycles. Your vehicle can be as loud as you can make it.) was all the rust on vehicles.

I’ve now noticed some rust on our vehicles!

Whatever is used on the streets here is very, very corrosive on vehicles. This was not so in northeast Nebraska. I never saw rust like this.

I am wondering if you folks might find out what they use on streets and roads in the winter in Norfolk. The streets and roads here are white with salt in the winter.

With the price of new vehicles, I hope you will do all who live here a great service and look into alternative winter road deicing agents.

Please?

Clark Kinnison, Kearney

