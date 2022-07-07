Kearney helping Ukrainian refugees

Thank you Kearney and the Kearney Area Community Foundation. On behalf of Kearney’s Sister City, we wish to thank you from the bottom of our hearts for your donations to our Help Ukraine fund.

You have kindly donated more than $35,000 to help more than 1,500 Ukrainian refugees who currently are living in Opava, Czech Republic, Kearney’s Sister City, or who call Opava home for a short period of time as they dream of the day when they can return home to Ukraine.

The money is being used for food, clothing, housing, medical care and schools.

If you are interested in viewing how Opava is spending your donations, go to csas.cz/cs/transparentni-ucty#/000000-0009557032 for a completely transparent accounting.