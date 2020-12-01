 Skip to main content
Kansans changing tune on masks

As a Kearney resident many years ago, from 1944 to 1955, I was pleased to see an article from Kansas in a recent web edition of the Hub.

According to the article, because of the surge in COVID-19 cases, resistance to mask wearing is softening as problems in the Kansas health care system deepen.

Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly’s latest effort to require face coverings has taken effect, but Kansas law still allows the state’s 105 counties to opt out. Most counties opted out in July, the first time Kelly tried to require masks, but with the average new case numbers more than nine times higher now than then, there appears to be less push back, according to the news report.

The governor told reporters that adoption of mask orders by counties had so far been “pretty good,” the Wichita Eagle reported.

“We got very little pushback this time around,” Kelly said. “I think it’s because people are so much more aware of how serious this is, how widespread it is. And it is no longer an urban issue. I mean, it’s clearly from border to border.”

Kelly’s order allows counties to adopt their own mandates, and more than 20 have done so since the mandate was announced, according to the article.

Like some Nebraskans, there are Kansans who have been reluctant to wear masks, but perhaps both Kansans and Nebraskans finally will get the message. Hospital beds are filling up and medical staff are burning out. Is wearing a mask too big of a burden to prevent the spread of COVID-19? We are in trouble.

Ken Softley, Topeka, Kansas

