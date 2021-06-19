Join fight against Alzheimer’s

THE AUTHOR is a volunteer, advocate and ambassador for the Alzheimer’s Association of Nebraska.
You are invited to the Longest Day Concert featuring the OK Sisters in concert Friday at Harmon Park.
The Longest Day is an Alzheimer’s Awareness event and fundraiser for prevention and education of this disease that has no cure. There are no survivors. Join us and make a difference at Harmon Park at 6-8:30 p.m. There will be a free will donation for food, beverages and concert.
There are more than 6 million Americans living with Alzheimer’s, including 5,000 here in Nebraska. My husband, Stan, died from Alzheimer’s in October 2019. Today there still is no cure!
There are more than 11 million Americans caring for someone with Alzheimer’s or another dementia, including 82,000 here in Nebraska.
As an Alzheimer’s advocate and ambassador and volunteer for the Alzheimer’s Association, it is my honor to represent them as we raise funds for education about this disease and research for a cure.
I continue to ask Rep. Adrian Smith to support a strong, accountable national Alzheimer’s plan. I encourage him to ensure Alzheimer’s disease research is a priority at the National Institutes of Health. This is the costliest disease in America. It is projected to cost Americans $355 billion tax dollars in 2021.
By 2050, without a cure, the costs could rise to more than $1.1 trillion. It will bankrupt Medicare and Medicaid without a prevention and cure. Please write to Smith to support and strengthen federal programs serving people living with Alzheimer’s and other dementias and their caregivers.
Alzheimer’s is the only leading cause of death in the U.S. without a way to prevent, cure or even slow its progression; however, a new medication was approved by FDA recently with hope to slow the progress. It is not a cure.
It is only through adequate funding and a strong implementation of the national plan to address Alzheimer’s disease that we will meet its goal of preventing and effectively treating Alzheimer’s by 2025.
Join in the fight against Alzheimer’s for a cure. Join us at Harmon Park for the OK Sisters concert and learn more and get involved.
Join us Sept. 19 at Harmon Park for the annual Kearney Alzheimer’s Walk!
Thank you, Kearney, for making a difference.