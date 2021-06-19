Join fight against Alzheimer’s

THE AUTHOR is a volunteer, advocate and ambassador for the Alzheimer’s Association of Nebraska.

You are invited to the Longest Day Concert featuring the OK Sisters in concert Friday at Harmon Park.

The Longest Day is an Alzheimer’s Awareness event and fundraiser for prevention and education of this disease that has no cure. There are no survivors. Join us and make a difference at Harmon Park at 6-8:30 p.m. There will be a free will donation for food, beverages and concert.

There are more than 6 million Americans living with Alzheimer’s, including 5,000 here in Nebraska. My husband, Stan, died from Alzheimer’s in October 2019. Today there still is no cure!

There are more than 11 million Americans caring for someone with Alzheimer’s or another dementia, including 82,000 here in Nebraska.

As an Alzheimer’s advocate and ambassador and volunteer for the Alzheimer’s Association, it is my honor to represent them as we raise funds for education about this disease and research for a cure.