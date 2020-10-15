 Skip to main content
It’s a fact, masks slow virus’ spread

First they told us to not drive on the sidewalk because it endangered pedestrians. Now they tell us to not spit on those around us because we might infect them. When will it end?

I am taking issue with Whitney Rivera’s recent Weekend Kearney Hub letter to the editor, Re: “Virus threat a false dilemma.” I am confident Rivera considers her position as an opinion. I am just as certain her position does not qualify as an opinion. Opinions are positions held on issues for which there is no verification. For example, the statement, “Chocolate ice cream is better than vanilla,” is an opinion. It cannot be verified. The statement, “Chocolate ice cream out-sells vanilla,” is not an opinion. It simply is wrong. Sales figures can be verified.

It is verifiable that wearing a mask can protect those around you. Thinking that wearing masks will not reduce the spread of COVID-19 is not an opinion, it is simply wrong. The biomedical issues can be verified, though one always can find a few contrarian references to support their own confirmation bias.

Rivera refers to “believing the masking rhetoric.”

“Belief” is not the appropriate word. We’re talking about medical science, not Santa Claus. The applicable word is “understand,” and she does not. There is a growing number of COVID-19 cases in Nebraska. Further, it is not helpful to simply compare numbers of cases or even deaths compared to other diseases when judging the threat of this virus.

The inconsistency of symptoms, wide-ranging unpredictability of lethality and accompanying residual systemic damage makes it such a danger.

I too enjoy feeling a breeze on my face while driving, and still do so when alone or in the company of those in my immediate household. However, if I’m going to be within a minimum of 6 feet from others, I’ll wear a mask so I do not spit or emit microscopic aerosol droplets on those around me.

Will I be wearing a mask forever? I’m confident I will not. I will wear a mask until a reasonably reliable vaccine and/or a consistently reliable treatment is available. That vaccine and/or therapy will come from the scientific process, not from: politics, religion, best wishes or dreaming.

Denial will only delay the process, prolong the pandemic and thus postpone our economic and societal recovery.

John Hertner, Kearney

