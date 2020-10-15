It’s a fact, masks slow virus’ spread

First they told us to not drive on the sidewalk because it endangered pedestrians. Now they tell us to not spit on those around us because we might infect them. When will it end?

I am taking issue with Whitney Rivera’s recent Weekend Kearney Hub letter to the editor, Re: “Virus threat a false dilemma.” I am confident Rivera considers her position as an opinion. I am just as certain her position does not qualify as an opinion. Opinions are positions held on issues for which there is no verification. For example, the statement, “Chocolate ice cream is better than vanilla,” is an opinion. It cannot be verified. The statement, “Chocolate ice cream out-sells vanilla,” is not an opinion. It simply is wrong. Sales figures can be verified.

It is verifiable that wearing a mask can protect those around you. Thinking that wearing masks will not reduce the spread of COVID-19 is not an opinion, it is simply wrong. The biomedical issues can be verified, though one always can find a few contrarian references to support their own confirmation bias.

Rivera refers to “believing the masking rhetoric.”