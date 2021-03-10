Invite Harry, Meghan to Kearney

After watching the Oprah Winfrey interview with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, a thought struck me: Wouldn’t it be nice if the Kearney City Council passed an official proclamation formally inviting Harry, Meghan and Archie for a visit to Kearney?

Of course, we would need local organizations and community donors to provide their transportation. Paul Younes could provide hotel accommodations, or a homeowner could offer a room. My guest suite is available!

Hub Staff Writer Mary Jane Skala and Lori Potter could act as their couple’s tour guides, providing them with a whirlwind taste of life in central Nebraska.

If it worked with Bill Clinton in December 2000, why stop there? This is just a very pleasant thought I wanted to share.

Brad Stephan, Kearney