 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Invite Harry, Meghan to Kearney

Invite Harry, Meghan to Kearney

{{featured_button_text}}

After watching the Oprah Winfrey interview with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, a thought struck me: Wouldn’t it be nice if the Kearney City Council passed an official proclamation formally inviting Harry, Meghan and Archie for a visit to Kearney?

Of course, we would need local organizations and community donors to provide their transportation. Paul Younes could provide hotel accommodations, or a homeowner could offer a room. My guest suite is available!

Hub Staff Writer Mary Jane Skala and Lori Potter could act as their couple’s tour guides, providing them with a whirlwind taste of life in central Nebraska.

If it worked with Bill Clinton in December 2000, why stop there? This is just a very pleasant thought I wanted to share.

Brad Stephan, Kearney

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letters

Digital business tools

Small businesses, like mine, often are referred to by our elected leaders as the backbone of Nebraska’s economy. And while the COVID-19 pandem…

Letters

Say it ain’t so, Lori

It was with both sadness and excitement that I read Lori Potter’s retirement column on Friday. I am excited that she can spend more time in th…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News