Learning about history there is always a disconnect. No matter how much we learn about a subject it is sometimes difficult to understand why individuals and groups behaved the way they did in the past, removed as we are from the events and the factors that led to them.
Now that we are all living through a pandemic I believe we all have keener insight into how humans and societies respond to a pandemic. And our responses paint a rather bleak picture about humanity’s ability to adequately assess abstract risks, make decisions for the collective good, or even understand the basic mechanics of viral infection.
In 2020 we do not even have the excuse of lack of information. Those in the past had far less understanding of germ theory and proper sanitation and medical practices than we do today. Despite that reason, science, and informed decision making are too often forsaken. Instead, far too many people opt for conspiracy, bogus pseudoscience, and decisions made in ignorance or for the sake of convenience.
In addition, a public health crisis thrusts upon everyone great responsibilities. A pandemic makes everyone potential victims. That also means that everyone is responsible for mitigating the risks and ensuring that their behavior does not cause harm to others. Our behavior in a pandemic tasks us with the weight of life-and-death decision making, and far too many are unequal to that task. It seems that only a percentage of the greater human population can understand and respect the fact that a pandemic requires changes and it requires sacrifices to our habits.
If people refuse to make changes and sacrifices then lives will be sacrificed instead. Too many lives have been sacrificed already and not enough people care.
Jordan Neben, Kearney