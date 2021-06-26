How can we repair our democracy?

A column in the Omaha World-Herald by Jeremy Aspen caught my attention. He argued that the solution to dissatisfaction with our government is to repeal the 17th Amendment and have U.S. senators appointed by state legislatures. This would certainly cause more problems than it could ever solve.
Aspen argues in his column that the cause of dissatisfaction with our government is that states lack enough political power. He writes, “We have weakened our Legislature, making it less consequential and prompting fewer Nebraskans to take an interest in it.” He seems to believe that giving the state Legislature the power to appoint senators would give the Legislature “gravitas,” forcing people to pay attention to state politics.
A major flaw in Aspen’s argument lies in history. Aspen points to the Founding Fathers, “The Electoral College clearly shows the extreme lengths the Founders took to avoid a purer democracy.” The problem? The Electoral College was a compromise between slave states that wanted Congress to elect the president, and those who wanted direct election. Put simply, the Founding Fathers didn’t design the Electoral College.
The flaw with plans to restrict democracy in order to save it, is that they think the solution is the problem.
Wealthy and corporate interests have captured our government to the point that the U.S. behaves like an oligarchy. On top of that, state governments already can do almost anything they like, so long as they don’t violate civil rights. So which is more likely the cause of our dissatisfaction with Congress and our government: the small modicum of democracy in the Senate, or that the will of the people has no real power? The true problem with our government is that our system is barely democratic in the first place. The solution to our broken politics is to re-imagine our democracy.
We should move to a multi-member district system, and implement ranked choice voting to break the two-party system. In Nebraska, 50 legislators are not enough to represent almost 2 million people, so we should create a minimum number of seats based on population. Aspen points out in another column that the salary of the Legislature is not enough for anyone but the already wealthy. Legislators’ salaries should be tied to the minimum wage. The Legislature should have the primary power in the budgeting process, like in the federal government, and get rid of the line item veto.
Our state constitution places the power of referendums above the power of the Legislature. We should be working to expand that power. We should allow members of the Legislature to put bills to a referendum, and create a Referendum Day held years between general elections, because democracy should go beyond election day.
The reality is that the problems we face are not caused by the limited democracy within our system, but rather the obstructions to democracy built into the system. Democracy is not the problem, it is the solution.
Jaden Longfellow, Kearney