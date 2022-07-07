Hero dog’s fate?

EDITOR’S NOTE: The story referenced by the letter can be seen at: cbsnews.com/colorado/news/hero-dog-lady-dies-protecting-kids-from-mountain-lion-idaho-springs/?amp

In response to the June 23 CBS News story, “Hero dog — ‘Lady’ dies protecting kids from mountain lion in Idaho Springs,” it is questionable in this story if the mountain lion was really tracking children or perhaps instead tracking the animal person, Lady. The dangers of this story being one-sided by implying the mountain lion was tracking the children is a dangerous misrepresentation of wildlife making readers of this story fear mountain lions.

The domino effect of this could be supporting unscientific unnecessary killings of mountain lions because of the fear factor.

Another inaccuracy and implication is Lady died protecting the children; Lady died only because the family chose to put her down, even though after a 20-minute fight with the mountain lion, Lady got up and trotted into the house.

I’m sure she did look horrific with wounds, but that would be expected from fighting a mountain lion.

Lady fought hard and no children were killed.

At the veterinarian hospital “doctors couldn’t guarantee she’d live through the night,” but this doesn’t mean it wasn’t possible. If Lady was such an altruistic hero dog as the story emphasizes, then give her pain relief, but stand with her and help her fight for her life. The way this story was presented makes me question if it came down to a money issue at the veterinarian hospital. Did the cost of keeping Lady stable at the hospital to see if she improved prevent this from being an option, after all, Lady was replaced with another dog? If so, what if the mountain lion did attack one of the children and leave the same damage? How would this family respond to that situation?

You see where I’m going with this. Just love all your family members (human and animal people) equally.

Robert Rieck Jr., Lincoln