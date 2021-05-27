Happy with school

I have lived in Minden for almost 12 years. I have three daughters in the school. One has graduated, one will be a senior and one will be in the eighth grade.

I have worked in all three schools as a paraeducator and in the lunch room. I have known many teachers, administrators, board members and other staff in school and outside of school.

I have never seen such dedication and caring for each student’s best interest as I have at Minden. We moved from Minnesota when my oldest was in the fifth grade and they made her feel welcome and helped her transition to the new school. Everyone went above and beyond because they care.

It is sad this community has been so divided over something that should have been handled like an adult. If people are unhappy with the school they should move. There are many more of us who love our school, our teachers, our board and our administration. It is time to come together and enjoy this summer. Our kids have sure earned it.

Mikki Schoone, Minden