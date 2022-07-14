Happily hanging in at age 95

A famous English author, Djuna Barnes, once wrote, “It’s terrible to outlive your own generation.”

Having reached the age of 95 l contemplate this opinion.

I find this interpretation true to a point though a contradiction to my ability to find joy in my status.

My present home is in Kearney, Nebraska, where most of the over-100 residents are approaching my age or exceed it. Since most are Midwesterners we have been born with the ability to cope with life’s varying circumstances. Rain, snow, wet, dry, good, bad, rich or poor were conditions of being alive. Our neighbors were sharing and helping. We accepted this.

Health remains a major issue with most, though my handicap is legs refusing to support my body. A cute motorized cart solves my dilemma. This results in access to friends, activities, planned and served meals and my pleasantly furnished apartment with my personal decor.

I remain grateful. Since I have been blest with many years my attitude is gratitude for my blessings. It is not a terrible time for me as the English author, but a time for rejoicing.

In the words of Oliver Wendell Holmes,

And if I should live to be

The last leaf on the tree

In the spring,

Let them smile as I do now

At the old forsaken bow

Where I Cling.