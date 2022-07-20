Halt the pro-death Republicans

No body epitomizes professing one thing while quietly supporting the exact opposite like the Republican Party. Their pro-life platform includes the death penalty, unlimited gun ownership and unregulated environmental devastation.

The latter — unregulated environmental devastation — will kill more worldwide than all the rest, while guns are the leading cause of a child’s death in the U.S.

The irony of pro-lifers supporting the death penalty is the verbal jaw dropper that lets you know that P.T. Barnum was right. There is a sucker born every minute.

And the party of small government has outdone itself attempting to control every American woman’s uterus. Nobody really knows when life begins but because the religious right has adopted conception as that beginning the death of Roe v. Wade is hailed as a win for the party faithful. No matter that more women will die from pregnancy than legal abortion, the GOP and the people who vote for it are killing us in ever greater numbers.

Hundreds of thousands died needlessly from conservatives politicizing vaccination alone.

Well meaning Republican supporters still are responsible for needless death.

Passive ignorance of the truth is no defense. Watching Jim Jones’ followers there was no way to know that he would lead them to drink the Kool-Aid, but the outcome of the GOP’s policies is more obvious.

A look behind their curtain shows Republican politicians for what they are: Killers disguised as being pro-life. People who truly value life need to thwart their political ambitions before they kill more of us.