 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Halt the pro-death Republicans

  • 0

No body epitomizes professing one thing while quietly supporting the exact opposite like the Republican Party. Their pro-life platform includes the death penalty, unlimited gun ownership and unregulated environmental devastation.

The latter — unregulated environmental devastation — will kill more worldwide than all the rest, while guns are the leading cause of a child’s death in the U.S.

The irony of pro-lifers supporting the death penalty is the verbal jaw dropper that lets you know that P.T. Barnum was right. There is a sucker born every minute.

And the party of small government has outdone itself attempting to control every American woman’s uterus. Nobody really knows when life begins but because the religious right has adopted conception as that beginning the death of Roe v. Wade is hailed as a win for the party faithful. No matter that more women will die from pregnancy than legal abortion, the GOP and the people who vote for it are killing us in ever greater numbers.

People are also reading…

Hundreds of thousands died needlessly from conservatives politicizing vaccination alone.

Well meaning Republican supporters still are responsible for needless death.

Passive ignorance of the truth is no defense. Watching Jim Jones’ followers there was no way to know that he would lead them to drink the Kool-Aid, but the outcome of the GOP’s policies is more obvious.

A look behind their curtain shows Republican politicians for what they are: Killers disguised as being pro-life. People who truly value life need to thwart their political ambitions before they kill more of us.

0 Comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Words for my pious male superiors

I want to thank all my zealous Christian friends and family members who helped get this country back on the straight and narrow. There is more…

Writer a High Court basher

Avowed atheist, U.S. Supreme Court basher and far-left zealot Brad Ericson, in his latest diatribe in a Hub letter, certainly has the right to…

Hero dog’s fate?

EDITOR’S NOTE: The story referenced by the letter can be seen at: cbsnews.com/colorado/news/hero-dog-lady-dies-protecting-kids-from-mountain-l…

Kearney helping Ukrainian refugees

Thank you Kearney and the Kearney Area Community Foundation. On behalf of Kearney’s Sister City, we wish to thank you from the bottom of our h…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News