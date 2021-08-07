Government fails nation’s homeless

The federal eviction moratorium will expire on Oct. 3. That means there is a danger that millions of people nationwide are on the edge of homelessness. In the face of this crisis, Congress has decided that it’s done enough.

Meanwhile our state government has failed to meet the needs of everyday people. Many in Congress have argued that they have done their job, allocating more than $36 billion to rental assistance. This misses the need for the moratorium in the first place. With a spike in cases from the delta variant, we face more economic hardship, especially for those who have already suffered, making it even more difficult to pay rent.

When people can’t work, through no fault of their own, we can’t expect them to pay rent.

After we inevitably face a wave of evictions and foreclosures we’ll see wealthy real estate companies buy up all of the properties like we saw in 2008. This will make it impossible for any but the richest to afford to buy a home, and guarantee another couple of generations will be forced to rent their whole lives.

Our state has failed us. That $36 billion in rental assistance I mentioned earlier? That was given out by states and counties. How has Nebraska’s government done? Terribly.