Government fails nation’s homeless

The federal eviction moratorium will expire on Oct. 3. That means there is a danger that millions of people nationwide are on the edge of homelessness. In the face of this crisis, Congress has decided that it’s done enough.
Meanwhile our state government has failed to meet the needs of everyday people. Many in Congress have argued that they have done their job, allocating more than $36 billion to rental assistance. This misses the need for the moratorium in the first place. With a spike in cases from the delta variant, we face more economic hardship, especially for those who have already suffered, making it even more difficult to pay rent.
When people can’t work, through no fault of their own, we can’t expect them to pay rent.
After we inevitably face a wave of evictions and foreclosures we’ll see wealthy real estate companies buy up all of the properties like we saw in 2008. This will make it impossible for any but the richest to afford to buy a home, and guarantee another couple of generations will be forced to rent their whole lives.
Our state has failed us. That $36 billion in rental assistance I mentioned earlier? That was given out by states and counties. How has Nebraska’s government done? Terribly.
According to the state’s website about the pandemic rental assistance, the state was allocated $158 million. Only $5.1 million has been given out. That is only 3%. Meanwhile, 21% of our state is at risk of eviction, and 17% is at risk of foreclosure.
Our state has failed us, and no one in our government is even talking about it.
What can be done about this? For one, the state needs to loosen restrictions on rental assistance, pay out all of existing back rent, remove unnecessary hurdles, and actually promote the rental assistance program. Our government needs to establish a statewide eviction moratorium for at least the next year. Going forward we need to create stronger tenant protections, and put a major focus on the construction of affordable housing, so that we might be able to prevent the next crisis.
We were facing a housing crisis before this pandemic, and now the crisis is one we cannot ignore any longer. The only solution before us is to put millions to the direct construction of affordable housing, and for the state Legislature to call for a special session to address this crisis.
This crisis has shown that our government does not care about the lives of ordinary people. It is far past time that we address our housing crisis, at the local, state and national levels.
Jaden Longfellow, Kearney