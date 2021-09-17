Govenor Ricketts should give COVID solutions

Gov. Pete Ricketts and U.S. Sen. Ben Sasse have hit a new low. They both just gave us a renewed example of reactionaries. Without offering any strategies or actions, they seek to skewer President Biden for ordering a vaccination mandate.

You’d expect responsible public leaders would be moved to concern when COVID deaths once again reach 1,500 per week. They should offer viable alternatives to counter the high infection rate instead of irresponsible political fodder.

Certainly, Sasse and Ricketts have more compassion for people and are not planning to foster a new movement of “Let ’em get sick and die.” Unless we intend to endure a continuing pandemic, we must take more intense measures, up to and including, mandating preventive measures.

It’s a case of modest, temporary restrictions on personal liberty in favor of preventing sickness and the deaths of massive numbers of our fellow citizens. Providing good health for our entire population is good politics.

I’m age 92. Double vaccinate.

Lavon Sumption, Lincoln