Google showers $175K on Kearney Works

When tech giant Google announced plans to build a data center in Sarpy County last year, it was a big get for the Omaha area but it was also a big deal for Nebraska. Google is investing hundreds of millions of dollars in their facility and creating high-skilled, high-wage jobs.
While the tangible benefits will first and foremost be visible on the eastern side of Nebraska, in recent weeks a central Nebraska organization became of beneficiary of Google’s new presence in our state.
Kearney Works, a grassroots program that combines the work of a traditional workforce development center with individualized and flexible assistance for unique needs, was awarded a $175,000 grant thru Google.org Impact Challenge Nebraska. Altogether $1,000,000 in grant funding was given to five nonprofits in Kearney, Grand Island, Lincoln and Omaha.
I’m grateful Google’s investment in Nebraska is extending beyond the Omaha area and thankful for their support of Kearney Works.
Jonathan Nikkila, Kearney
