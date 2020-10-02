Frustration with COVID-19 info

I share Hub Staff Writer Mary Jane Skala’s concerns and frustrations with “the lack of reliable information concerning COVID-19 here,” quoting her Sept. 26 column. The responses that she received and shared in her article bear out her concerns.

I would imagine there are many other individuals who are wholly in agreement. However, when the current president of the United States hid the seriousness of the pandemic eight months ago by lying to the American people, how can we expect full disclosure from local officials?

The president admits he lied about the seriousness of COVID-19, which is chronicled in Bob Woodward’s book, “Rage.” All of this mystery started with the president, and continues to this day.

Thank you, Mary Jane, for sharing your concerns and those of your readers. Transparency of the facts about COVID-19 are lacking locally, and I make the same observation of this happening at the presidential level. It is outrageous, dreadful and sorrowful that more than 205,000 American citizens have died, and are continuing to die because this president would not be forthcoming with the facts. Words do matter.

Robert Zuehlsdorf, Kearney