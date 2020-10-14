Fact checking?

Let’s start with the COVID-19 virus. I just heard a fellow from Los Angeles blame his own state’s Rep. Nancy Pelosi for the virus because when our president was working on responding to the virus Pelosi was working on getting him impeached. She’s a real caring person about her fellow citizens.

I do have lots of family members who have fought to preserve our freedoms. Trump’s supposed statement about veterans is a lie. Do you think the opposing side can lie? He defends our military, wants them home and has greatly improved care for our veterans.

I have questions for all of you who don’t like Trump. Have you ever lived in a socialist country? Do you believe that it could happen to this country — our country? And finally, if this country is so bad, why does everyone want to come here?

In response to the Oct. 5 letter, “Disrespect for American History,” I just don’t see it. Are you aware of everything that was done to Trump when he entered the White House after being duly elected as our new president just to divert attention from Hillary Clinton’s deleted files from Benghazi?

And you want to criticize Trump for thinking he may not go quietly if he’s not re-elected?