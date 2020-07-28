This is a letter for Joe (Ricketts) via Gov. Pete (Ricketts).
Hi, Pete, I can’t find an email address for your dad, Joe, so I’m dropping this line to you so you can send it along to him. Some 20 people in Eustis have lost their jobs. They were jobs with a wonderfully successful, homegrown, rock-solid business, but those jobs are gone because you chose to take the Village Pie Maker to Omaha.
So much for rural development and sustainability. Your dad’s decision is putting people out of jobs at a time when unemployment is at historically high levels.
So much for enhancing community pride that folks make with their own hands.
I wish you were running for office so I could vote against you. I guess I’ll just have to substitute your son when I get a chance to.
As they say in Eustis, “We once had our pie but, thanks to Joe, we had to eat it.”
Stan Dart, Kearney