Essential workers, not expendable

Nebraskans have been sickened and lost loved ones because of COVID-19. Workers designated as essential are at the highest risk for infection. Employees processing beef, poultry and pork work in meatpacking plants with unsafe conditions. Unmasked employees — some ill — work side by side in crowded areas. Sick leave is not allowed as they are essential to Nebraska’s meat industry and these workers can’t afford to quit.

I was raised with the Golden Rule. Treat other people the way you want to be treated. Another way to follow it is when you see people being treated in a manner you would not want to be treated, then speak up and do something about it.

The Nebraska Legislature has three bills proposed to ensure better conditions for essential workers.

LB241, the Meatpacking Employees COVID Protection Act, provides equipment and protocols for a safe work environment during COVID-19.

LB258, the Healthy and Safe Families and Workplace Act, allows workers to earn and use sick leave.

LB441, the Provision Changes to Nebraska Workers’ Compensation Act, covers expenses incurred due to COVID-19 for designated essential workers in health care, corrections, emergency services, education, child care, meatpacking, trucking and postal services.