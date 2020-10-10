Elect our surveyor

There is an issue on the Nov. 3 general election ballot in Buffalo County concerning electing or appointing the position of county surveyor. This is on the ballot because the Nebraska Unicameral passed a bill requiring county boards to either pass a resolution to keep the county surveyor as an elected position or to let the people of the county decide if it should be appointed.

While the boards of many surrounding counties — Hall, Dawson, Lincoln, York and Keith — passed resolutions to keep the county surveyor as an elected position, the Buffalo County Commissioners decided to put the issue on the ballot.

It is good that the commissioners are giving the people a voice in the decision. We can choose between having a voice every four years by electing a county surveyor or giving away our voting rights by having the surveyor appointed.

In the 1800s land was surveyed in Buffalo County by federal government surveyors. The corners set in those surveys are the basis for all property tracts, subdivisions and legal descriptions.