Elect our surveyor

There is an issue on the Nov. 3 general election ballot in Buffalo County concerning electing or appointing the position of county surveyor. This is on the ballot because the Nebraska Unicameral passed a bill requiring county boards to either pass a resolution to keep the county surveyor as an elected position or to let the people of the county decide if it should be appointed.

While the boards of many surrounding counties — Hall, Dawson, Lincoln, York and Keith — passed resolutions to keep the county surveyor as an elected position, the Buffalo County Commissioners decided to put the issue on the ballot.

It is good that the commissioners are giving the people a voice in the decision. We can choose between having a voice every four years by electing a county surveyor or giving away our voting rights by having the surveyor appointed.

In the 1800s land was surveyed in Buffalo County by federal government surveyors. The corners set in those surveys are the basis for all property tracts, subdivisions and legal descriptions.

The county surveyor is the only person who can re-establish those corners when they are lost or destroyed. By statute, the county surveyor — if elected — must be a resident of the county. Making the surveyor an appointed position means the responsibilities, records and decisions about the corners that control each of our properties could move outside the county or out of the state.

In keeping the county surveyor as an elected position, we can have a direct voice in who is making decisions on our records, our controlling section corners and their history.

To keep the government power and accountability with “we the people,” please vote “for” the election of the county surveyor.

John Icenogle, Kearney

