Donors, volunteers, turkey dinners

A little over a week ago, we came together as a community to help feed our hospital workers, our first responders and our neighbors in need. Through your collective generosity of volunteer time and donor treasure, we were able to provide 2,750 Thanksgiving meals. More than 100 volunteers assisted in the preparation, cooking and serving of a wonderful hot meal that included turkey, dressing and pumpkin pie. Total funds collected were $20,200 (and counting), with expenses coming in at $19,518.

We couldn’t have done it without each and every one of you.

Any additional funds will be used as the donors intended to feed our community during this holiday season.

Thank you to our major donors below, as well as all donors and volunteers. For a complete list of donors as of Nov. 30, please visit https://bcchp.org/thanksgiving/

Donors included: anonymous, Arram Family Foundation, B 4 Inc., The Buckle Benevolence Committee, Culligan of Kearney, Fasse Valves, Wayne and Kathryn Gappa, Sue Hankins, Jerry and Tami Hellman, Hellman, Main, Coslor & Kathol, P.C., CPAs, Richard and Audrey Kauders, Kearney Area Community Foundation, Knights of Columbus Fourth Degree, Chuck and Wendy Kries, Lexington Community Foundation, Legacy Outdoor Advertising, David and Maria Martin, James Van Pool.