Don’t ignore harm to our country

I want to fact check Margaret Shearer’s Sept. 17 letter to the editor. The president she praises has lied more than 20,000 times since elected to office and promised to “build a border wall and make Mexico pay for it.” When that didn’t happen, he diverted $5.1 billion from Department of Defense funds to build a mere five miles of new wall with the rest of the military funds used to repair or replace the existing wall.

Trump says he knows more on some health issues than scientists, doctors and health organizations, but he hid and minimized the seriousness of the COVID-19 pandemic from the American people, resulting in more than 205,000 deaths and still counting.

Shearer is right about not needing politicians who are good at making promises. Certainly we don’t need a president who continually lies to us, the American citizens. I wonder if she has had any family members or friends who have served or died in the military for this country. If so, how can she condone the president’s mockery of our veterans when they are called “suckers” and “losers?”