Don’t ban anyone on social media

I am a Trump voter and a Trump supporter. I am pro-life, pro freedom of speech, pro freedom of religion and pro freedom of peaceful assembly. I am in favor of legal immigration, but oppose illegal immigration. I condemn the assault on the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6.

I oppose anonymous threats or any threats to people who write anti-Trump letters. I am not a Trump cultist or an “enabler.” I don’t need to be deprogrammed or placed in a re-education camp.

I resent efforts to redefine the meaning of the word impeachment. To Biden/ Harris supporters, I say “I don’t agree with you, but I don’t hate you and don’t want to see you banned from any social media.”