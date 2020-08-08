THE AUTHOR is the executive director of the Arc of Nebraska.
Every 10 years, the United States counts every citizen to determine how federal funds will be disbursed. However, frequently people with disabilities are not counted because of accessibility challenges and wider systematic inequalities.
In an effort to improve participation, The Arc of Nebraska has been working to reach out, educate and motivate people with disabilities across the state to complete the census.
There may be no disability-specific questions on the 2020 Census, but that doesn’t mean disabled people don’t count. In fact, census data is essential for people with disabilities because it informs funding programs many people with disabilities rely on, like Medicaid, housing vouchers, the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) and education programs.
When everyone is counted, our communities get their fair share of federal funding to help keep everyone safe and healthy.
Even with many self-isolating, it’s easy to complete and be safely done right in the comfort of your home. Census workers soon will begin visiting households that have not responded, so those who want to avoid interaction at their doorstep are encouraged to complete the census as soon as possible.
Respond today online at www.My2020Census.gov or by calling 844-330-2020.
