Digital business tools

Small businesses, like mine, often are referred to by our elected leaders as the backbone of Nebraska’s economy. And while the COVID-19 pandemic has caused major disruption for our business, as it has for thousands of other Nebraskans, we’ve found a workable solution. Thanks to digital tools, we have continued to stay in touch with our consumer base, while also selling our products online. Without these tools, we’d surely be in a much worse financial position today.

Digital tools have been a savior to our bottom line and our financial health, and they also have shown us the way forward for online sales even when the pandemic winds down.

Unfortunately, lawmakers have recently moved to attack the companies that have given us this lifeline, lobbing unnecessary and wasteful investigations and antitrust lawsuits against tech companies. This move uses tax dollars that could be used to fight the pandemic. The attacks, if successful, would have disastrous effects on the tools we are using to get us back on the road to recovery. I was proud to sign a letter urging policymakers to reject this frivolous action and support the tools that businesses in this state are depending on.

Cari Coakley, Omaha