Depressing day, hard lessons for GOP

Those of you who read my letters leading up to the presidential election probably saw a common theme of ominous warnings in them. The behavior of Donald Trump, his administration, and Republicans in Congress supporting him was badly undermining American democratic values and institutions. I warned that if we weren’t careful, American institutions could be fatally damaged by the actions of the president — and inaction of those in his party.

After Wednesday’s events in Washington, D.C., however, you want to describe what happened as domestic terrorism or an attempted coup or putsch.

It grieves me to say it, but I told you so. While I am not surprised by the Capitol building being invaded by extremists who were goaded by Trump into doing so, I am still greatly disturbed by it.

The events of Jan. 6 in Washington were as distressing as they were shameful. How can one call themselves a patriotic American while they desecrate the halls of American government? How can a person pretend that they support American democracy if they attempt a coup when the candidate they disliked won the election? Can the people who invaded the Capitol not see the extreme contradictions of their actions, or do they simply not care?