Dems will get it done

I respectfully ask Nebraska Republicans to pay close, careful and thoughtful attention to all the good things that happen when Democrats are in charge of our federal government (i.e., White House, U.S. Senate and House of Representatives).

Please don’t prejudge, but patiently witness what is actually accomplished. See how President Joe Biden and his appointees conduct themselves, see what bills are signed into law, see what executive orders are written, see what policies are implemented in our various federal departments, see what international agreements are negotiated and then make your decision as to which political party best deserves the right to govern this great nation.

