Defeat Trump-backing Fischer in ’24

I have read with piqued interest several reader comments in letters to the editor concerning the actions of U.S. Sen. Deb Fischer during and after the impeachment trial. Some were critical. Only a few were supportive. But, her die has been cast, as she has joined the former president’s cult by voting to acquit him of the charges of inciting the insurrection on Jan. 6.

She and the other 42 Republicans are attempting to hide behind the U.S. Constitution, yet a majority of senators voted previously that the article of impeachment was within the bounds of the Constitution.

The majority — 57 senators — voted for conviction. Unfortunately, the conviction vote needed to be a two-thirds majority, more than the simple majority vote that happened. Those 57 senators represent 72.1 million more Americans than the 43 senators represent; 58% of Americans agreed that the former president was guilty, according to a recent poll.

Nebraska voters will need to go to work to find and promote a candidate who will represent our values and principles. Fischer is no longer that person and needs to be defeated in 2024 for whatever office she seeks in Nebraska.

Robert Zuehlsdorf, Kearney