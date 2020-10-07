Curb cutout hazards on busy streets

This is in response partly to Carolyn Scheidies’ column about curb cutouts.

I would like to add the problem with some cutouts so close to busy streets, especially on Avenue N. One is so near the street that if you step off you are in a very busy street with traffic traveling quite fast.

If you go over a little bit the curb is very high and a hazard.

As an avid walker this curb got me three weeks ago. Thankfully all that mainly was hurt was my knees and pride, but for others it could be horrible.

I would not advise usage of curb cutouts due to the closeness of a very busy street where just a slight error could be a person. It’s so better to fall up a curb than to be hit by a car.

Vicki Wirth, Kearney