Culture my meat

As the pandemic continues to tear through the country, now is the time for U.S. Sens. Deb Fischer and Ben Sasse, R-Neb., to support federal funding for cultured meat research. For those who don’t know, this revolutionary protein is grown from cells, without slaughtering animals. Since nonhumans are removed from the process, the risk of another outbreak of zoonotic disease would be significantly reduced.

In addition to COVID-19, a number of other illnesses have made the jump from animals to humans in recent years. You might know some of them as bird flu or swine flu.

We need a cultured meat which is cheaper and better-tasting than its slaughtered counterpart to prevent the next pandemic.

This can be achieved with federal funding for open-access research. It’s simply too urgent to leave to the private sector.