Contested election

It seems that this past election has raised many questions. One would wonder why President Donald Trump, after receiving millions more votes in this election than in his first election, still lost the election.

Do you believe that former Vice President Joe Biden received many more votes than Hillary Clinton when she ran for election? Biden received more votes than former President Barack Obama when he won his election. Is Biden more popular than these two Democrats? Somehow Biden amassed more votes than anyone in history, while sequestered in his basement and seldom leaving to campaign.

The Democrats are promoting a person, whose son was selling his father’s influence in Ukraine, China, Russia and other adversaries of the United States while his father was vice president in the previous Obama administration.

Father and son both enriched themselves greatly. A full investigation should be conducted to make certain every part of this election is authenticated to be true — especially for future elections.

Kim Phillips, Pleasanton