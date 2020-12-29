Combat COVID-19 with sleep

The governor or state Legislature can combat COVID-19 with better sleep, by opting Nebraska out of Daylight Saving Time.

Sleep is essential to immunity, and for years the CDC has considered sleep deprivation a nationwide epidemic. Springing clocks forward acutely deprives sleep. Leaving clocks forward chronically deprives sleep (on average 19 minutes nightly). DST’s continual circadian misalignment significantly increases accidents, diseases and health care costs, and it significantly decreases school grades, productivity, and wages. Standard Time preserves morning sunlight, when human biology needs it most. It’s recommended by millions of scientists, doctors, teachers and parents for greater sleep, health, mood, safety, education and economy.

Endorsers of permanent Standard Time include the National PTA, National Safety Council, American Academy of Sleep Medicine, American College of Chest Physicians, American College of Occupational & Environmental Medicine, Start School Later, American Academy of Dental Sleep Medicine, and Society for Research on Biological Rhythms.