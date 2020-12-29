Combat COVID-19 with sleep

The governor or state Legislature can combat COVID-19 with better sleep, by opting Nebraska out of Daylight Saving Time.
Sleep is essential to immunity, and for years the CDC has considered sleep deprivation a nationwide epidemic. Springing clocks forward acutely deprives sleep. Leaving clocks forward chronically deprives sleep (on average 19 minutes nightly). DST’s continual circadian misalignment significantly increases accidents, diseases and health care costs, and it significantly decreases school grades, productivity, and wages. Standard Time preserves morning sunlight, when human biology needs it most. It’s recommended by millions of scientists, doctors, teachers and parents for greater sleep, health, mood, safety, education and economy.
Endorsers of permanent Standard Time include the National PTA, National Safety Council, American Academy of Sleep Medicine, American College of Chest Physicians, American College of Occupational & Environmental Medicine, Start School Later, American Academy of Dental Sleep Medicine, and Society for Research on Biological Rhythms.
Any state can end clock change immediately, without Congress, by restoring permanent Standard Time, per the 1966 Uniform Time Act (unlike permanent DST). Scientific polling shows overwhelming public support to end clock change, with slight preference for Standard Time. History shows support for permanent DST reverses into opposition once its dark winter mornings are experienced.
Permanent DST would delay Nebraska’s sunrise to 9:08 a.m., and past 8 a.m. for 4.7 months. Permanent Standard Time keeps nearly all sunrises before 8 a.m., when most work and school starts, for healthier sunlight exposure, circadian alignment, sleep, and immunity.
An executive order for permanent Standard Time before clocks change in March would be an easy, inexpensive, and effective move against COVID-19. Members of the state Legislature also can author emergency bills for permanent Standard Time. Neighboring states will join the lead.
Restore permanent Standard Time now, for naturally improved sleep and immunity.
Jay Pea, San Francisco, California