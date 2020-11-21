Clouse answers

I was pleased to speak with Kearney Mayor Stan Clouse regarding the mask-wearing mandate passed by the Kearney City Council and the exceptions listed in the law.

As a medical provider I have patients who would not tolerate mask wearing at any time and can suffer serious side effects if required to mask.

Some chronic obstructive pulmonary (COPD) patients, for instance, could, when masked, experience a drop in their oxygen level that is potentially dangerous and could result in hospitalization. There are a variety of other medical conditions that could be exacerbated by mask wearing.

Unfortunately, the new Kearney law does not provide for an explicit exemption for medical conditions identified by a medical provider as potentially dangerous or even life-threatening.

I am pleased, however, that Clouse assured me that if I, or other medical providers, write a prescription for exemption, that order will be honored by local authorities. It also would be helpful if local merchants honored such medical exemptions. Of course, the script must be carried at all times to demonstrate to law enforcement that the patient’s lack of a mask is not a mere whim.

Thank you, Mayor Clouse, for the positive response.

Sandra Borden, Gibbon, APRN