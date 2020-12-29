 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Checkout surprise

Checkout surprise

{{featured_button_text}}

Wow, what a great surprise! When I got to the cashier at Hy-Vee to pay for my groceries he said I had $50 free from a “Secret Santa.”

My bill was $47.96. The cashier even gave me $2.04 in change.

You made my day, Santa! God bless you.

Lanette Loseke

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letters

Our democracy is still in danger

It is evident that lies, distortions and conspiracy theories can go halfway around the globe before facts, evidence and truth can get their boots on.

Letters

Contested election

It seems that this past election has raised many questions. One would wonder why President Donald Trump, after receiving millions more votes i…

Letters

Culture my meat

As the pandemic continues to tear through the country, now is the time for U.S. Sens. Deb Fischer and Ben Sasse, R-Neb., to support federal fu…

Letters

Shame on Rep. Adrian Smith

I was dismayed and disappointed to learn that my representative in the U.S. Congress, Rep. Adrian Smith, signed-on to the Texas lawsuit asking…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News