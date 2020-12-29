Checkout surprise

Wow, what a great surprise! When I got to the cashier at Hy-Vee to pay for my groceries he said I had $50 free from a “Secret Santa.”
My bill was $47.96. The cashier even gave me $2.04 in change.
You made my day, Santa! God bless you.
Lanette Loseke
Wow, what a great surprise! When I got to the cashier at Hy-Vee to pay for my groceries he said I had $50 free from a “Secret Santa.”
My bill was $47.96. The cashier even gave me $2.04 in change.
You made my day, Santa! God bless you.
Lanette Loseke
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.