Challenge for GOP: Do right thing

When I was in school I spent a great deal of my time in history class learning about how foresighted our founding fathers were when they drafted the U.S. Constitution, and how all of the checks and balances could regulate each branch to prevent abuses. However, for all of their foresight the founding fathers did not anticipate the situation the United States finds itself in now.

The checks and balances that are supposed to prevent abuses still are in place ready to be employed, but many Republican leaders in Congress refuse to use them.

It will take historians a great deal of time to simply catalog all of the illegal and unethical violations of the Trump administration, but the Jan. 6 insurrection is about as clear and obvious an act of treason as you could imagine. The sitting president incited an insurrection to stop the procedures of a fairly won election and people died as a result.

There is absolutely no question that Donald Trump should be convicted of high crimes and misdemeanors in the impeachment trial, and yet the country is left to wonder whether enough Republican senators will do the right thing to help protect American democracy.